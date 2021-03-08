Brunswick County ends state of emergency due to Feb. 15 tornado

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has terminated the state of emergency that was declared by the county in the wake of the deadly EF-3 tornado that struck the Ocean Ridge Plantation community near Ocean Isle Beach last month.
Three people were killed, ten others were injured, and at least 60 properties were damaged or destroyed by the tornado that struck just before midnight Monday, Feb. 15, as it carved a destructive 22-mile path through Brunswick and Columbus counties.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado initially touched down as an EF-0 with 80 mph winds near Sunset Beach. By the time it reached the Ocean Ridge community, the tornado had strengthened to an EF-3 with 160 mph winds, making it one of the strongest tornados to ever hit southeastern North Carolina.
Governor Roy Cooper previously signed a state of emergency order for the county that authorized the NCDOT to help the with storm debris cleanup, which occurred on Monday.
County officials say if you have questions about assistance related to the tornado, to contact Emergency Services at 910-253-5383.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.