Attendees of Feb. 9 vaccine clinic to get second shot at Myrtle Beach Sports Center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach city leaders announced where those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a Feb. 9 clinic can go to get the second shot.
According to information from the city, members of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will administer the second doses on Tuesday, March 9, at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
** Please note: This is only for those who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 9 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. **
Second doses will be administered Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the sports center, which is located at 2115 Sports Center Way in Myrtle Beach.
The Feb. 9 event at the convention center was the first mass vaccination event in Myrtle Beach. Approximately 600 people received their initial doses.
