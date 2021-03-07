UofSC to offer COVID vaccine to eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has announced it will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students, faculty, and staff.
The announcement comes following the state’s move into phase 1b of the vaccine rollout.
The following groups are eligible to receive the vaccine:
- All individuals age 55 and above.
- Teachers, professors, instructors, graduate assistants, and support staff.
- Frontline staff supporting the university’s mission – who are defined as individuals in-person at their place of work, and who perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment.
- All individuals identified in Phase 1a who have not yet received their vaccine.
- Those aged 16-64 with pre-existing conditions as defined by ACIP: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease. People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely.
UofSC is currently set to receive approximately 200 doses per week and has requested an expansion to 1,000 doses per week.
Those who are included in phase 1b will be able to log into MyHealthSpace to schedule an appointment.
Student Health Services will receive the Moderna vaccine, which is not approved for individuals under the age of 18.
For more information visit the UofSC COVID-19 Vaccination Information page.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.