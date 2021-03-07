SC deputy shoots armed man on roof of apartment building

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An armed man on the roof of an apartment building in South Carolina was shot by a sheriff’s deputy early Saturday.
Greenville County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said the incident happened at Pelham Village Apartments in Greenville just after 2 a.m.
Flood said the man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. His name has not been released.
Flood says the deputy involved will be placed on paid administrative duty pending an internal investigation, which is standard procedure. Authorities have not released his name either.
Deputies were called to the complex after someone complained about noises on the roof.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.