Police investigating after shots fired call in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a call for shots fired in the Loris area.
The Loris Police Department says officers responded to the area of Maple Street at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
Police are asking anyone to contact them who may have video or pictures of the incident.
Anyone who may have any other information is asked to call the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000 or at 843-248-1520.
