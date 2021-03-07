Parade to be held for Marlboro County boys basketball team after state title win

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A state championship celebration in Bennettsville will continue later this week.
Marlboro County High School says a parade will be held Wednesday to celebrate the boys basketball team’s win in the Class 3A state championship game.
Officials said the parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a route starting from Marlboro County High School.
The parade will take a right on Tyson Avenue, left onto East Main Street, left onto Broad Street and left onto Fayetteville Avenue before returning to the school.
The Bulldogs defeated Seneca, 71-60, last Thursday for the program’s first state title since 2001.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.