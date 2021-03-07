Parade to be held for Marlboro County boys basketball team after state title win

The Bulldogs defeated Seneca for the Class 3A crown on Thursday. (Source: Gabe McDonald / WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | March 7, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 1:42 PM

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A state championship celebration in Bennettsville will continue later this week.

Marlboro County High School says a parade will be held Wednesday to celebrate the boys basketball team’s win in the Class 3A state championship game.

Officials said the parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. with a route starting from Marlboro County High School.

The parade will take a right on Tyson Avenue, left onto East Main Street, left onto Broad Street and left onto Fayetteville Avenue before returning to the school.

The Bulldogs defeated Seneca, 71-60, last Thursday for the program’s first state title since 2001.

