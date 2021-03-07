1 injured after shooting in Florence, police investigating

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Florence are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting on Saturday.
Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said the incident happened at around 5:55 p.m. on the 800 block of North Dargan Street.
Brandt said officers found a victim after arriving at the scene.
The victim was then transported to a hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
