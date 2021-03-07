FIRST ALERT: Sunny and cool Sunday, spring-like temperatures ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a frosty and chilly start to our morning, clear skies and sunshine will help to warm temperatures up as we head throughout the rest of our weekend. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still well below our average highs for this time of year. Well see a high of 55° in Myrtle Beach and 57° for Florence. Our average high for this time of year is around 62°.
As we head into the new week, our beautiful stretch of sunshine and dry weather looks to continue. Rain chances aren’t expected a single day this next week! And on top of that, clear skies will allow plenty of sunshine for next week’s forecast.
Temperatures will become much more spring-like next week as well. Monday will remain on the cool side, with highs only in the middle and upper 50s. Eventually, we expect to climb into the 60s by mid-week, and eventually the low to mid 70s by Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.