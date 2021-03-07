FIRST ALERT: Sunny and cool Sunday, spring-like temperatures ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a frosty and chilly start to our morning, clear skies and sunshine will help to warm temperatures up as we head throughout the rest of our weekend. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but still well below our average highs for this time of year. Well see a high of 55° in Myrtle Beach and 57° for Florence. Our average high for this time of year is around 62°.