DHEC: Over 700 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 32 more deaths reported
By WMBF News Staff | March 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 11:28 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina continues to inch closer to 450,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the virus was first reported in the state last year.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 732 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 449,977 and deaths to 7,744, officials said.

In Horry County, there were 54 new COVID-19 cases and two confirmed deaths. Florence County saw 26 cases, but no additional deaths reported Sunday.

For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.



According to DHEC, 24,261 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.4%.

Of the state’s 11,295 inpatient hospital beds, 8,432 are in use for a 74.65% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 579 are COVID-19 patients, of which 137 are in ICU and 83 are ventilated.

For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

