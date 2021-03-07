1 dead after car collides with tree in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dillon County.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 95 near mile marker 179.
Lee said a 1997 Buick LeSabre was traveling north on the interstate when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was killed in the accident and was wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
