1 dead after car collides with tree in Dillon County
By WMBF News Staff | March 7, 2021 at 9:37 AM EST - Updated March 7 at 9:37 AM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Dillon County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 95 near mile marker 179.

Lee said a 1997 Buick LeSabre was traveling north on the interstate when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was killed in the accident and was wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

