City of Lake City announces hire of permanent police chief

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department will now have a familiar face as its chief going forward.
The city announced Sunday that Lake City native Joseph F. Cooper has been hired to take over the department a second time as the city’s permanent police chief.
Cooper previously served in the position from 2014-2016, when he resigned.
Officials said since 2016, Cooper has served as an investigator, training officer and gang intervention coordinator with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
He also completed the 99th Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives through the FBI-LEEDA program.
“Mr. Cooper participated in an extensive interview process that began in December 2020 and included an interview panel of Lake City’s Executive Management Team. The team found Mr. Cooper knowledgeable, prepared, and highly motivated to serve the law enforcement needs of the community,” the city said in a statement.
