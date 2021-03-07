Anti-abortion protester shoots himself in leg outside clinic

By Associated Press | March 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 5:54 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - An anti-abortion protester is facing a criminal charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg outside a North Carolina abortion clinic.

Raleigh Police say the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 a.m. outside A Woman’s Choice of Raleigh.

Police say the man fired his weapon accidentally, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

He was charged with possession of a firearm at a protest.

Police did not release his name.

The clinic issued a news release criticizing police response to the shooting as insufficient and the criminal charge “a slap on the wrist.”

