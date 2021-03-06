Trump endorses Gov. McMaster for re-election in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Herny McMaster has picked up a key endorsement in his bid for re-election next year.
McMaster shared a message from Former President Donald Trump on Friday, with the latter announcing his support for the incumbent governor.
“Henry McMaster has been a great Governor for the wonderful people of South Carolina,” read the message from Trump’s Save America PAC. “He is strong on the military, our vets, crime and the second amendment. He has also been a fabulous chief executive for his state. Henry has my complete and total endorsement as he runs for re-election!”
McMaster thanked the former president on Twitter, saying Trump’s leadership has “America stronger and more prosperous.”
“I’ve stood with him from the beginning,” he tweeted. “I’m honored he stands with me as we ‘Keep South Carolina Great!’”
McMaster was named governor following the departure of former governor Nikki Haley in 2017 after serving as lieutenant governor.
He was later elected to serve a full term in office the following year.
Earlier this week, Trump also endorsed Sen. Tim Scott for re-election.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.