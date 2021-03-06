Robeson County man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for stolen firearms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man was sentenced to more than two decades behind bars after being in possession of several stolen firearms.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 39-year-old Martin Elliott Brooks, of Red Springs, was sentenced to 24 years in prison for possessing firearms as a convicted felon.
According to court documents and evidence presented, the Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated a burglary of firearms from a hotel room on Nov. 26, 2018. The investigation established Brooks stole an AK-47 rifle, an AR-22 rifle, two handguns as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Officials also said Brooks later sold two of those firearms illegally.
Then on Dec. 12, 2018, U.S. Marshals, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Pembroke Police Department located and arrested Brooks on outstanding warrants.
Authorities said Brooks barricaded himself in a bedroom during the arrest and fired multiple shots into the ceiling.
He surrendered without incident several hours later.
Investigators also recovered two more of the stolen firearms, along with an additional firearm.
The case is part of the attorney’s office’s “Take Back North Carolina Initiative,” which emphasizes working with local law enforcement in an effort to reduce violent crime, drug trafficking and other crimes in communities.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.