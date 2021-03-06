1 injured after house fire in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was injured after a house fire in Marion, according to officials.
The City of Marion Fire Department said crews were called to a fire on Northside Avenue at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Officials said units arriving on the scene reported smoke coming from the eaves, but crews were able to get a jump on the fire and save the house.
The fire department also said the victim was taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
