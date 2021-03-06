FIRST ALERT: Cool and cloudy start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a breezy and overcast start to the weekend, cool temperatures will continue into this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the Grand Strand with the possibility of a few breaks in the cloud cover just before sunset. All in all, it will be an overcast day for the most part along the beaches. Further inland, clouds will begin to clear out by the mid-afternoon hours. This will allow for a few hours of sunshine before nightfall. High temperatures will remain on the cooler side, struggling to reach the middle 50s.