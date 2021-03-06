FIRST ALERT: Cool and cloudy start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a breezy and overcast start to the weekend, cool temperatures will continue into this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will continue for the Grand Strand with the possibility of a few breaks in the cloud cover just before sunset. All in all, it will be an overcast day for the most part along the beaches. Further inland, clouds will begin to clear out by the mid-afternoon hours. This will allow for a few hours of sunshine before nightfall. High temperatures will remain on the cooler side, struggling to reach the middle 50s.
Sunday’s forecast will start off with the potential of frost. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the 30s and paired with clear skies, frost is likely to form all across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Day time highs will be similar to today, only warming into the low and middle 50s. With that being said, clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine to move into the area throughout Sunday.
The dry forecast continues through most of next week with plenty of sunshine even through Friday of next week. Temperatures will also see a nice warm up, as they quickly warm back into the 60s by mid-week and 70s by the end of the week.
