Deputies: Woman stabbed, struck by car and dragged along road in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was stabbed, struck by a car and then dragged down the road in Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a residence on Jeremiah Drive in Plantersville Friday afternoon after a reported assault.
The incident was initially reported as a person being struck by a vehicle, but deputies later learned the victim had also been stabbed. Authorities say the two women involved also lived at the same address.
According to deputies, the victim attempted to prevent the suspect from driving away from the scene by standing in front of the vehicle. The victim was then struck by a gray Nissan Altima and dragged nearly 95 feet down the road.
Officials said the suspect fled down Mica Drive toward Exodus Drive before driving in an unknown direction.
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment after being found conscious and alert at the scene.
No other details were provided on her condition.
