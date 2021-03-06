Conway police gather to remember retired officer one year after his death

James Odell Cochran (Source: (Courtesy: Latimer Funeral Home))
By WMBF News Staff | March 6, 2021 at 12:50 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 12:50 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Conway Police Department gathered Friday to honor one of their own a year after his death.

Family, friends and co-workers got together and released balloons in memory of retired Lt. James Odell Cochran.

“There are no goodbyes for us,” read a post from the department’s Facebook page. “Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.”

Cochran, who officials said retired from the department after 38 years of service, was found with injuries consistent with a homicide at a home on Long Branch Road on March 5, 2020.

A suspect in the case, Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, was taken into custody nearly a month later.

He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Online records show Faulk is still being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

