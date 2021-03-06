1 charged after woman stabbed, struck by vehicle in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman has been charged in connection to a stabbing and vehicular assault in Georgetown County.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says Tiffany Rivera was taken into custody after an incident in Plantersville on Friday.
Deputies said they were called to a residence on Jerimaih Drive where a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle and dragged nearly 95 feet down the road.
The victim was also stabbed in the incident and attempted to prevent the suspect from driving away from the scene by standing in front of the vehicle before she was struck.
Deputies said the victim was said to be conscious and alert at the scene and was later transported to a hospital for treatment.
No other details were provided on the victim’s condition.
Rivera was later taken into custody and is charged with attempted murder.
She’s being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.
