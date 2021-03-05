Thousands receiving vaccine doses at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – The biggest vaccination event to date in the Pee Dee is happening Friday at the Darlington Raceway.
According to officials with McLeod Health, Darlington Raceway received a special exemption to move to Phase 1B for the vaccine clinic because doses were still available.
Organizers are set to administer 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including to staff with Florence School District 1. FSD1 officials say around 1,000 employees had signed up to be vaccinated.
All appointments for Friday’s event are fully booked.
Hundreds of volunteers are working the clinic, helping guide people from one station to the next. It’s all so attendees can get the vaccine from the comfort of their own car.
Those in attendance start moving through the line that goes back and forth around the racetrack.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will also be visiting the clinic and is expected to address the media around 3 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.