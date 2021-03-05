Part of International Drive to close next week for controlled burns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is set to perform controlled burns near International Drive next week.
Officials say the fires are set intentionally for forest management and to prevent uncontrolled forest fires.
According to a press release from Horry County, the controlled burns are scheduled for Monday, March 8, through Friday, March 12.
The controlled burns will require a temporary road closure of International Drive, from S.C. Highway 90 to Ocean Bay Elementary School.
The road closures are expected to begin Monday, March 8, at 10:00 a.m.
“There is a possibility that the road will remain closed beginning Monday morning and reopen Friday night. Law Enforcement will be enforcing the road closure. Access to the Horry County Solid Waste Recycling Facility will remain open but only from SC Highway 90,” a press release from Horry County stated.
Officials say the schedule is subject to change and is based upon the most current weather forecast.
Alternate routes include U.S. 501 and S.C. 22.
