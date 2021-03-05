New S.C. data shows which counties have high rates of vaccinated residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control rolled out new updates to its COVID-19 vaccination dashboard Wednesday.
It first went live in mid-February.
“The vaccine dashboard will continue to grow as more information becomes available, and we will continue to expand it regularly,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist.
The new version of the dashboard now focuses on where the people live that are getting the vaccine, instead of where the vaccine was administered. It displays county-by-county data, even getting as detailed as how many people have been vaccinated in each zip code.
Users can also find how many people out of the state’s total population have been fully vaccinated.
“This will help us see how close we are to reaching herd immunity, and that is estimated to be about 70 to 80% of the state’s total population having been vaccinated,” Bell explained.
According to the dashboard, tiny McCormick County is leading the state in terms of rate of vaccinating its residents. Out of its estimated 8,636 residents who are 15 years of age and older, 2,729 people had received at least one shot, which is over 31%. U.S. Census statistics show the county has a large older population which made up a large part of Phase 1a in the state’s vaccine rollout.
But another county - larger, but still small in size - has the worst vaccination rate in the state. Jasper County has 1,739 residents who have received the vaccine out of an estimated 23,501 people 15 years of age and older. That’s about 7% of the population.
Horry County ranks number four in the state, with over 58,000 residents receiving the vaccine out of the estimated 282,000 people 15 years of age and older that reside in the county.
Within Horry County, the Socastee, Conway, and Carolina Forest zip codes have the most residents vaccinated.
According to the dashboard, Georgetown ranks 8th in the rate of vaccine recipients; Florence is 9th, Darlington is 14th, Dillon is 17th, and Marion is 19th in the state.
You can also see which counties are administering the most vaccine.
Even though just under 66,000 Charleston County residents have received the vaccine, over 176,000 shots have been administered in the county, the dashboard shows - indicating a large number of people who don’t live there heading into the county for their appointment.
As the state soon presses forward with accommodating Phase 1b, DHEC says more minority groups and younger people will be eligible for the vaccine due to the phase’s expansion of occupations and age-range eligibility. This will allow the state to see if any potential inequities or disparities exist in the vaccine’s administration.
