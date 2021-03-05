Mother indicted for murder of 6-year-old son, court documents show

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The mother accused of killing her 6-year-old son has been indicted on 16 charges, according to court documents.
Brittany Gosney, 29, was indicted Friday by a Butler County grand jury on charges that include the murder of her son, James Hutchinson, court records show.
Gosney was indicted for murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering children (five counts), gross abuse of a corpse (three counts), kidnapping (three counts), and abduction (three counts), according to court records.
Gosney took 6-year-old James and her two other children to the area of Rush Run Wildlife in Preble County around 3 a.m. Feb. 27, a report from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office states.
Gosney told investigators during an interview she planned to get the three kids out of the minivan and leave them behind.
The children were outside the van when 6-year-old James tried getting back in by grabbing the door handle.
Gosney “slammed the gas,” according to the sheriff’s report. James was dragged for a distance and was run over, investigators said.
She told them James was dead when she turned the minivan around to check on him.
The report says Gosney put James’ body and the two kids into the van and then went back to the home where she and her boyfriend lived on Crawford Street in Middletown.
Gosney and her 42-year-old boyfriend, James Hamilton, later took James’ body to an area of the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Indiana where police say they dumped his body into the water.
Hamilton was also indicted by a Butler County grand jury on Friday, according to records.
He was indicted for kidnapping (three counts), abduction (three counts), endangering children (three counts), tampering with evidence (three counts), and gross abuse of a corpse (three counts), according to court documents.
Gosney claimed Hamilton pressured her to get rid of the three kids, investigators said.
James’ body has yet to be found.
Search teams have had to pause their efforts due to conditions on the Ohio River, but searches will resume on Sunday.
A judge set bond at $1 million for Gosney on Monday, while Hamilton’s bond was set at $100,000.
Both are due back in court on March 8.
