Horry Co. police investigating deadly Longs shooting

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for information related to a deadly shooting that happened this week in Longs.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened March 2 around 4:40 p.m. on Radius Road.
Police officers and EMS personnel with Horry County Fire Rescue initially were called for reports of an injured person. When they arrived, the victim was found and taken to a local hospital before later dying of his injuries, investigators said.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old James Rubin Bellamy.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD tip line at (843) 915-8477.
