Green Sea Floyds Middle, High schools returning to 5-day, face-to-face instruction next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools announced Friday that two more schools will return to five days of face-to-face instruction next week.
In a release, the district said brick-and-mortar students at both Green Sea Floyds Middle School and Green Sea Floyds High School will return to normal instruction beginning Friday, March 12.
Green Sea Floyds High will be the first high school in the county to resume five days of face-to-face learning. The district also says this will complete the return of five-day instruction for the entire Green Sea Floyds attendance area.
All elementary schools in the district have also resumed five days of face-to-face learning.
HCS said parents will receive a minimum, five-day calendar notice of the change, and it will not impact students in the virtual program.
The district says it is still planning to complete plexiglass installation for all high schools by mid-March.
