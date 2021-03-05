FIRST ALERT: Cooler weekend ahead, looking towards more warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the cooler weather continues into the weekend, we’re set to turn more Spring-like through next week.
The clouds begin to filter back-in overnight, turning mostly cloudy into Saturday morning. These clouds will gradually give way to more sun late in the day. Despite the clouds, rain chances are very low Saturday.
We’ll start off in the lower 40s Saturday morning and struggle to climb through the day. Afternoon highs top out around 53° with clearing skies.
Sunny weather returns Sunday but we turn even colder overnight. Expect a round of mid-30s by Sunday morning with patchy areas of frost. Full sunshine prevails but we’ll remain in the lower 50s.
Much warmer weather returns next week with afternoon highs climb to 70° by mid-week. The quiet weather pattern continues with very little rain over the next seven days.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.