FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cooler today, plenty of sunshine

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Northerly winds continue to blow into the area, bringing in colder temperatures for the end of the work week and into the weekend. It’s a very similar start to yesterday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Grab the jacket as you head out the door.
Instead of shedding the jacket through the middle of the morning, it will be needed for many of you for a good majority of the day. Sunshine will stick around but the breezy winds out of the north will keep highs in check today. We’ll only top out in the mid 50s for both Friday and Saturday.
The weekend will start with a storm system passing well off shore and to our south for Saturday. No rain is expected but a mostly cloudy to overcast sky is likely for the first half of the day. A few of us could start to see peeks of sunshine by the afternoon with readings into the low 50s. Sunshine will return in full force on Sunday but the cooler temperatures remain with afternoon highs once again in the lower 50s.
As the highs struggle this weekend, our lows will continue to turn chilly. In fact, Saturday and Sunday night will be cold enough for frost near the beaches and freezing temperatures across the Pee Dee.
Sunshine will continue into next week as the high quickly climb into the 60s and even 70s by the end of the week. We remain rain-free for the next seven days.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.