DHEC: S.C. registers over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths announced

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 1,079 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 448,275 and deaths to 7,697, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 65 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. In Florence County, 40 new virus cases were reported and one additional death.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 26,486 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5.7%.
Of the state’s 11,324 inpatient hospital beds, 8,812 are in use for a 77.82% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 664 are COVID-19 patients, of which 163 are in ICU and 88 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.