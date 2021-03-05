Deputies seeking information on catalytic converter thefts in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking the public for any information regarding a growing trend of catalytic converter thefts.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were recently arrested in the county and were found in possession of cutting tools and six catalytic converters.
Deputies also explained that thefts have been reported at businesses and boat landings.
“Thieves can quickly remove a catalytic converter, located beside the vehicle’s muffler, and vanish before the owner realizes a crime has been committed,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “The first sign of the theft comes when the vehicle makes an unusually loud noise when the engine is started. Thieves sell the catalytic converters to operators with the ability to remove precious metals.”
Anyone with information on thefts or re-sales is asked to call Investigator Bryan McKay at (843) 436-6039.
