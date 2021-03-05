Darlington County School District partnering with Carolina Pines to vaccinate employees

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Darlington County School District has detailed more information on its vaccine distribution for district employees.
Officials announced Friday that the district will partner with Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center to begin vaccinating district employees on Saturday.
The district said nearly 700 teachers and staff members will receive the first round of the Pfizer vaccine this weekend. Officials also said they received a waiver from the governor’s office to begin Phase 1B vaccine distribution early.
Phase 1B is officially set to begin in South Carolina on Monday, March 8.
“Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center values our partnership with Darlington County School District, and we are honored to be able to provide vaccines to its employees,” Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines, said in a press release. “Moving into Phase 1B of our state’s vaccination plan puts us one step closer to ending the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope that by receiving the vaccine, teachers will feel more comfortable transitioning back into the classroom setting.”
The district also said it hopes this weekend’s clinic will help clear up long lines for other members of the community who fall into Phase 1B.
