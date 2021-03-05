Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

By WMBF News Staff | March 5, 2021 at 4:59 AM EST - Updated March 5 at 1:36 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle early Friday morning.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on U.S. 17 North near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.

Lee said a Harley-Davidson ran off the road to the left and hit a median, spilling the bike onto the roadway.

The motorcyclist, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was then struck by a Volvo, according to authorities.

Lee said the motorcyclist was killed. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 42-year-old Ryan Brennan, of Myrtle Beach.

According to troopers, the driver of the Volvo was wearing a seat belt.

