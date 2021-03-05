Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle early Friday morning.
According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with SCHP, the crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on U.S. 17 North near Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.
Lee said a Harley-Davidson ran off the road to the left and hit a median, spilling the bike onto the roadway.
The motorcyclist, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was then struck by a Volvo, according to authorities.
Lee said the motorcyclist was killed. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 42-year-old Ryan Brennan, of Myrtle Beach.
According to troopers, the driver of the Volvo was wearing a seat belt.
