Tidelands Health plans new Carolina Forest medical park

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health officials announced Thursday they are developing plans for a state-of-the-art medical park in Carolina Forest.
According to a press release, the planned 34,000-square-foot facility will be located at the corner of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. It will be home to physician offices and outpatient services.
Currently, health system officials are working through the planning process, according to information from Tidelands Health.
Previously, Conway Medical Center, McLeod Health and Grand Strand Health announced plans to open facilities in Carolina Forest.
RELATED COVERAGE:
In recent years, Tidelands Health facilities have been developed in other parts of the Grand Strand. Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, which opened in 2019, is home to physician offices, laboratory, rehabilitation and imaging services and a newly completed ambulatory surgery center, while Tidelands Health Medical Park at Holmestown Road offers family medicine, pediatrics and women’s health services, the release stated.
Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital at Little River, an affiliate of Encompass Health, opened in 2019 to bring inpatient rehabilitation services to the northern portion of the county. The health system has also reinvested millions of dollars to expand both Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, as well as its network of physician practices across the region, according to officials.
Tidelands Health is now in the process of seeking state approval to construct Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital, a 36-bed acute-care hospital planned at the interchange of Highways 31 and 707 in south Horry County, according to the press release.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.