Tennessee couple expands adoption search to South Carolina using social media

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Social media is known for bringing a lot of people together. Those connections are what led one couple to expand their adoption search to the Grand Strand.
Amy and Tim McHenry, who live in Tennessee, started looking into adoption in 2018.
Their home is already approved, and now they’re working with an adoption agency in South Carolina. The couple is praying and waiting for a phone call, saying a baby or toddler is ready for them.
“It’s exciting but sometimes a bit hard, probably harder on the waiting,” Amy said.
The dynamic duo knew going into their marriage they’d adopt. Amy’s family fostered other children when she was younger, and in her 20s they adopted her little sister. But her passion for adoption sparked on a mission trip to an orphanage in Mexico. Amy said she was in 8th grade and wanted to take all the children home with her.
They’re working with Quiver Full Adoptions in South Carolina, and said the Palmetto State holds a special place in their heart.
“It was our first vacation after our honeymoon we went to Hilton Head Island,” Amy said. “South Carolina for some reason calls to us. We like going there, I don’t know it’s kind of sentimental.”
Not only are they working with the agency, they hope by expanding the search to social media it will increase the chance to find a forever child.
“We’re just trying to reach as many people as possible with hopes the right one will find us, like us and choose us,” Amy said.
The couple is approved to adopt one or two children, new born to five years old.
If you know of a connection for them, reach out to the couple here.
