STATE CHAMPS: Marlboro County boys basketball wins Class 3A title

STATE CHAMPS: Marlboro County boys basketball wins Class 3A title
By WMBF News Staff | March 4, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 7:35 PM

AIKEN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Bulldogs are state champions!

The Marlboro County boys basketball team defeated Seneca, 71-60, Thursday to capture the Class 3A title in Aiken.

It’s the program’s first state championship since 2001.

The win over the Bobcats caps off a thrilling postseason for the Bulldogs, who won all of their previous playoff games by two points or less.

Marlboro County also went a month without playing due to COVID-19 en route to the postseason.

WMBF Sports Director Gabe McDonald will have more coverage and highlights tonight on WMBF News at 7.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.