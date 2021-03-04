STATE CHAMPS: Marlboro County boys basketball wins Class 3A title

AIKEN, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Bulldogs are state champions!
The Marlboro County boys basketball team defeated Seneca, 71-60, Thursday to capture the Class 3A title in Aiken.
It’s the program’s first state championship since 2001.
The win over the Bobcats caps off a thrilling postseason for the Bulldogs, who won all of their previous playoff games by two points or less.
Marlboro County also went a month without playing due to COVID-19 en route to the postseason.
