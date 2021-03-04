Rocket launch likely mistaken for flare off Isle of Palms, Coast Guard says

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC/CNN) - The launch of a SpaceX rocket from the Kennedy Space Center may be what prompted a search for a boater or swimmer in distress off the Isle of Palms early Thursday morning.
A Coast Guard spokesman confirmed a Coast Guard helicopter was brought in after a man reported seeing a flare.
Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said his agency also responded to the report of the sighting.
Charleston County dispatchers say a call came in at approximately 3:36 a.m. from the area of Ocean Boulevard for a possible water rescue.
Coast Guard officials say they found no sign of a boat or swimmer in the water.
The Coast Guard says that timing matched the approximate timing the SpaceX booster rockets would have landed on a ship.
The rocket launch will send another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. The Falcon 9 first-stage rocket booster was set to land on a drone ship on the Atlantic Ocean so that SpaceX can use it again.
Meteorologist Joey Sovine said high clouds in the atmosphere would have made the vapor trail of the booster rocket’s reentry burn visible, adding that it could have been mistaken as the type of flare that might be used by people in distress on the water.
