One sent to hospital after vehicle overturns in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Conway area, officials said.
Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of Highway 701 and Maple Lane at 10:42 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Officials said one of the vehicles involved overturned and there was entrapment.
The Conway Fire Department also assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.