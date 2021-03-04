North Myrtle Beach girls prepare for title tilt with top-ranked Westside

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - 35 years.
That is how long it has been since the North Myrtle Beach Lady Chiefs hoisted a state championship trophy. That could all change on Thursday afternoon.
Due to the pandemic, fourth-year head coach Brooke Smith and her squad have only played 11 games, ten of them wins. The Lady Chiefs won the Class 4A Region VI championship and have been impressive in the playoffs. North Myrtle Beach’s most notable win came against four-time defending state champion North Augusta in the second round.
The Lady Chiefs are led by all-state selection Daveona Hatchell. The senior, who has been on the varsity squad for five seasons, has scored 1,032 points and grabbed 982 rebounds throughout her career. This year, she’s averaging 12 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.8 assists per game.
Other key contributors include Riley Vincent and the Vereen’s Adaiah and Destinee, the latter being an eighth grader.
North Myrtle Beach has another tall task ahead of them as the Lady Chiefs must take down top-ranked Westside if they want to bring a championship to Little River.
SCHSL Class 4A Girls State Championship Game:
Westside vs. North Myrtle Beach
Thursday, March 4 – Noon
USC-Aiken Convocation Center, Aiken, SC
