North Myrtle Beach girls fall to Westside in Class 4A State Championship

AIKEN, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach girls basketball team’s quest for a state championship fell just short Thursday.
The Lady Chiefs were defeated by Westside, 44-30, in the title game played at Aiken.
All-State selection Daveona Hatchell scored a double-double for North Myrtle Beach in the loss with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Adaiah Vereen also had a double-double for the Lady Chiefs, scoring 12 points and totaling 13 rebounds.
The team was playing for the program’s first state championship since 1986.
