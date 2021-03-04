Myrtle Beach reminds public not to park golf carts in sand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach is reminding the public not to park their golf carts in the sand.
The city has installed new signs at the 23rd Avenue South and 29th Avenue South street end parking areas to indicate golf carts are not allowed on the beach.
“These are emergency accesses, and golf carts parking on the sand have block vehicles that need to get onto the beach quickly,” the city said on Facebook.
Officials said golf carts should be parked in one of the marked spaces. Payment may be required.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.