Myrtle Beach police, city council preparing for summer season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is gearing up for the 2021 summer season.
During a presentation at Thursday’s monthly Myrtle Beach City Council workshop, MBPD officials said the department’s summer plan will start the weekend of March 12. Officers working the night shift will begin at 4 p.m. rather than 6 p.m.
March 12 is also when the department will begin having an additional 10 officers on Ocean Boulevard, according to the MBPD. Beginning April 2, agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and other outside agencies will assist with public safety in Myrtle Beach. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol will be on Kings Highway for patrols.
MBPD officials said there will also be six to eight new bicycle officers on Ocean Boulevard. They will travel to businesses along the boulevard and talk about expectations to help ensure a safe summer season.
