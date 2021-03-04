Men posing as buyers steal French Bulldogs from Georgetown Co. breeder

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say men posing as buyers stole two French Bulldogs from a breeder in the Pawleys Island area.
Deputies are investigating the case as grand larceny.
The breeder, Lauren Tennant, says she had been in contact with a man who agreed to buy two dogs for $11,000.
The dogs were a 9-month-old named Charlotte and an 8-week-old named Bruno.
Tennant says she agreed to meet the man in her driveway to sell the dogs.
She says when he arrived, he came in a blue Honda sedan with two other men.
The man she had been in contact with and one other man got out of the car to interact with the dogs before completing the sale while the third man remained in the driver’s seat.
Tennant says the man who was supposed to buy the dogs had been speaking with her for a few minutes when he and the other man took the two dogs, ran to the car, and drove off with them.
Tennant says they threw an envelope with money at her, but it only had about $470 inside along with a counterfeit $20 bill. The incident report from the sheriff’s office says the bill had a text on it that read, “motion picture purposes.”
Tennant has tried to reach back out to the man who posed as the buyer, but he hasn’t answered any calls or texts. She says authorities have also tried.
“The detective left a message saying that we wouldn’t have any questions asked or press charges if we would arrange to pick the dogs up but we haven’t heard anything,” she said.
This all comes shortly after pop superstar Lady Gaga also had her French Bulldogs stolen.
Someone allegedly shot her dog walker and stole the dogs, but they were found and returned shortly after.
The musician offered a $500,000 reward for anyone who brought her dogs back. Her dogs were eventually recovered safely.
While Tennant can’t quite offer that much, she is offering $5,000 for anyone who can bring her dogs back to her.
“We just want the dogs home safe,” she said. “No questions asked and we’ll give the reward.”
Tennant says the man posing as the buyer went by the name Jason Wright of Shallotte, North Carolina. However, she believes it may have been a fake name since his Facebook profile was created just prior to when he had contacted her about buying the dogs.
She also explained it’s difficult to give a description of the three men because they were all wearing masks, but added they were all about 6 feet tall Black men who arrived in a blue Honda sedan.
