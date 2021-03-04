Marlboro County boys look to end thrilling playoff run on top

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The best word to describe this postseason for the Marlboro County boys basketball team is wild. Each of the Bulldogs’ three playoff wins have come by two points or less.
The most recent coming against Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the Class 3A Lower State Championship game. Devonta Oliver was the hero for the Dogs as his buzzer-beater propelled his squad to Aiken.
In addition to Oliver, who is averaging 12 points per game, the key contributors for the Bulldogs include Region 6-3A Player of the Year DreVeon Scott who averages 19 points a night. Fellow senior Shawn Lucas has also been solid this season posting six points per contest.
Head coach LaTroy Brace is in his 4th season at the helm in Bennettsville and knew all along that he could get the Bulldogs back to being a perennial contender in the state.
“We’re not here by mistake, we’ve put in the work to get here and we did everything we’re supposed to do to get here,” said Brace. “It just didn’t magically happen, we put in the work to get here so we’re not here by mistake, it just feels good to reap the benefits of the work that you’ve put in.”
If the Bulldogs want to capture their second state championship in program history and first since 2001, they must take down another giant in the Bobcats of Seneca.
“They are a high powered offensive team and they play man to man,” Brace said of the second-ranked team in Class 3A. “They like to get up in you and pressure you. To sum them up, you have to get back on defense. They’re going to push the ball, push it fast, and they’re going to try to score quick. They want to score a lot of points, so our main thing is to get back on defense, slow them down and make them take the game one possession at a time.”
SCHSL Class 3A Boys State Championship:
No. 2 Seneca vs. No. 4 Marlboro County
Thursday, March 4 – 3pm
USC Aiken Convocation Center, Aiken, SC
