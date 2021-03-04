Marlboro County boys look to end thrilling playoff run on top

“They are a high powered offensive team and they play man to man,” Brace said of the second-ranked team in Class 3A. “They like to get up in you and pressure you. To sum them up, you have to get back on defense. They’re going to push the ball, push it fast, and they’re going to try to score quick. They want to score a lot of points, so our main thing is to get back on defense, slow them down and make them take the game one possession at a time.”