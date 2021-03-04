Horry County Fire Rescue to vaccinate eligible residents during Phase 1B

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment to get their shot through Horry County Fire Rescue.
According to information from Horry County Government, eligible community members can start scheduling their appointments online through the Department of Health and Environmental Control beginning on Monday, March 8. They can also call the DHEC scheduling line at (866) 365-8110.
March 8 is the date South Carolina moves to Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout. This phase will include the majority of the state’s residents, including those 55 and older.
Horry County Fire Rescue will not take any walk-up appointments, according to the county. Those who are eligible are asked not to call Horry County Government regarding their appointment.
DHEC recently announced Horry County would not get additional vaccine doses after WMBF News obtained an email sent to all county employees offering them the chance to receive the vaccine.
The county sent a statement saying the agency approved the county’s vaccine plans before they distributed the doses, and they have abided by that plan from the beginning.
