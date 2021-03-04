HCS announces dates for 2021 high school graduation ceremonies, senior celebrations

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Schools has set dates for 2021 high school graduation ceremonies and senior celebrations for schools in the area.
Graduation ceremonies for high schools will be held as early as June 15, according to the district.
Below is a list of when each school will be holding its ceremony, in alphabetical order:
- Aynor High School - June 15
- Carolina Forest High School - June 15
- Conway High School - June 16
- Early College High School - June 15
- Green Sea Floyds High School - June 15
- Loris High School - June 16
- Myrtle Beach High School - June 16
- North Myrtle Beach High School - June 16
- Socastee High School - June 15
- St. James High School - June 16
The Horry County Adult Education Center will also hold its own ceremony on May 27.
Other schools in the area will also be holding senior celebrations as early as June 8.
Below is a list of those schools and their scheduled dates:
- Academy for the Arts, Science and Technology - June 8-10 (scheduled by major)
- Academy for Technology and Academics - June 8-10 (scheduled by major)
- Scholars Academy - June 10
HCS said specific information such as times, locations procedures and other guidelines will be shared by each school closer to their respective ceremony date.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.