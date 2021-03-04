HCFR gets new life-saving automatic CPR machines

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue has new machines that could save a person’s life.
Fire rescue officials said the new Stryker Lucas 3 devices perform CPR on people, which can save precious time and free up paramedics in a life-or-death situation.
HCFR Capt. Timothy Smith said the machines will prevent paramedics from getting fatigued while performing CPR.
“When you perform CPR for about 20 minutes, it becomes very taxing,” Smith said. “Almost like playing in an NFL football game. All your muscles are extremely tired and fatigued. Trying to provide the most effective CPR constantly through that situation is very difficult.”
With fatigue out of the picture, paramedics will be able to focus their attention elsewhere.
“It’s a huge asset to be able to get a little bit of medical history, to be able to get a name, date of birth, the events that were leading up to it. It’ll help out the providers to be able to treat them more efficiently,” Smith said.
The devices will be extremely helpful simply because of how common calls requiring CPR can be.
“I would probably estimate a few times a day in a 24-hour shift this would probably be utilized,” Smith said.
Thanks to money from the CARES Act, HCFR was able to buy 22 units at $13,000 apiece. It’s enough to fill the needs the department has.
Smith said every ambulance in Horry County will have a machine and it won’t be long until paramedics will be able to put them to use.
“We are going to implement the training in the next few weeks,” Smith said. “After that, we’ll go ahead and administer them to all the medic units in the area.”
Smith said part of the training includes a 45-minute lecture, but he noted the best practice is to actually use them.
Paramedics will make sure they’ve practiced enough with the machines before putting them to use while on calls.
