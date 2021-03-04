Governor’s Mansion goes blue in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue starting March 3 through March 12 in honor of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Gov. Henry McMaster partnered with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network at the University of South Carolina to create the special design.
South Carolina has raised funding for colorectal cancer prevention and education programs and is emphasizing the important role such services play in addressing the decrease in screenings due to the pandemic.
Recent analysis has found colon cancer screenings have dropped by 90% beginning in mid-March.
“Over the past year, South Carolina has seen a dramatic drop in colorectal cancer screenings, making it more important than ever to raise awareness for cancer prevention,” Governor McMaster. “As Peggy and I light up the Governor’s Mansion to help raise awareness, we call on South Carolinians to speak with their providers about scheduling a screening of their own and to educate loved ones on this potentially life-saving appointment.”
Since 2008, over $1 million in annual state funding has gone towards efforts to provide free, life-saving screenings and procedures to South Carolinians who are uninsured or underinsured.
Through statewide education and awareness, the network has worked to address health disparities among the most at-risk populations such as Black men and women who experience the highest rate of colorectal cancer incidence and mortality.
Colorectal cancer is not only one of the most preventable forms of cancer, but one of the few cancers that can be completely prevented through screening.
Nearly 2,570 South Carolinians are projected to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year alone.
For more information, visit www.fightcancer.org.
