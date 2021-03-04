Francis Marion University to offer no-cost health plan for students next year

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Francis Marion University says it will now be offering an expanded healthcare plan to students at no additional cost.
The university said Thursday that the FMU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the plan, along with another tuition freeze for the upcoming academic year.
FMU says students will have access to “an expanded healthcare plan through HopeHealth that’s covered by their existing tuition.”
“Students, as well as FMU faculty and staff, will be able to receive basic treatment and preventative services,” the university said in a press release. “HopeHealth operates a full-service clinic on the FMU campus. FMU and HopeHealth recently announced the renovation and expansion of that facility.”
The board also approved adding a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program to the school’s healthcare field, which will now move to the state level for further consideration.
It would be FMU’s second doctoral program if approved.
