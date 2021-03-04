Former Panthers LB Thomas Davis to retire; will sign one-day contract with team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - Another former great from the Carolina Panthers is calling it a career.
Linebacker Thomas Davis announced Wednesday through his Instagram that the Washington Football Team is releasing him. Davis also said he will re-sign with the Panthers on a one-day contract next week in order to retire with the team that drafted him in 2005.
“I will officially be returning to the place that my heart has been all along,” Davis wrote. “By signing a one-day contract, I will retire from the NFL as a Carolina Panther.”
The Panthers later confirmed Davis would be re-signing with the team on March 11.
The linebacker spent 14 years in Carolina and was a three-time Pro Bowler and was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015. He also overcame three torn ACL injuries in his right knee throughout his career in Charlotte.
He also won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2014.
Davis left the team after the 2018 season and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
He and former Panthers head coach Ron River were then reunited in Washington for the 2020 season.
