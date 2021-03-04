Florence 1 Schools audiology resources are keeping students closer to home

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Until last fall, Florence 1 schools hadn’t offered students hearing impaired services for nearly 30 years. Now they provide the personnel and resources to keep hearing impaired students right here in Florence.
“In the past, students who were considered deaf were going to programs in Darlington schools,” said Brian Denny, Assistant Superintendent of Exceptional Children.
Denny said some hearing-impaired students had been going all the way to Darlington since they were three years old.
“We saw this as an opportunity to bring the students back to go to their home school, and the same schools as their siblings,” said Denny.
Last October, the district hired audiologist Susan Wentzel, making Florence 1 one of only 19 districts in the state to have an audiologist on staff.
Wentzel screens students for hearing issues, and services students’ hearing aids, among other things. Interpreters have also been placed in the schools to assist deaf students.
“The students that need the interpreters right now there are 4, but for the students who are hearing impaired to the point that they need an interpreter, it is a different world for them,” said Denny.
In the next couple of weeks, the district will also have a working audiometric sound booth, purchased from Duke University.
“Prior, the parents were having to provide transportation to get them to Darlington, so that’s much easier to do that now right here in the district,” said Wentzel.
The booth will give Wentzel the ability to further evaluate students who may be facing hearing problems.
“To test them and get results to the parents or guardian so they know they need to be referred to a pediatrician, or an ear nose and throat physician, or may even need amplification,” said Wentzel.
Wentzel said the audiology services are receiving positive feedback from parents, and they’re making a difference for hearing impaired students.
“They’re meeting and mastering their goals for speech, language, auditory comprehension, the things they need to succeed, and I think the parents are very happy about that especially from the information we’re getting from the IEP meetings,” said Wentzel.
