FIRST ALERT: Cool weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Cooler weather will remain in place through the weekend.
A surge of cooler weather will arrive across the region through this weekend resulting in temperatures below normal.
Clear skies this evening will gradually turn mostly cloudy as temperatures tonight drop into the upper 30s inland and to near 40 along the Grand Strand.
The weekend will start with a storm system passing well off shore on Saturday, no rain is expected, but mostly cloudy to briefly overcast skies are likely. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with afternoon readings in the lower 50s.
Sunshine returns in full force on Sunday, but the cooler temperatures remain with afternoon highs once again in the lower 50s with a gusty breeze at times.
In addition to cool day, nighttime temperatures will turn very chilly. In fact Saturday night and Sunday night will see temperatures cold enough for frost near the beaches and freezing temperatures are likely across the Pee Dee.
